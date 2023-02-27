JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €29.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.11) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.09) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at €20.95 ($22.28) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($19.29). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.22.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.