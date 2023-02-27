JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target to $9.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.
TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 2.1 %
TRTX opened at $8.68 on Thursday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 151.81 and a quick ratio of 177.12. The company has a market capitalization of $671.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.84.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
