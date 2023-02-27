Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KAI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $211.93 on Friday. Kadant has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $219.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 48.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

