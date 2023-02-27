Karim Bitar Sells 233,450 Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Stock

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) insider Karim Bitar sold 233,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £417,875.50 ($504,254.25).

ConvaTec Group Trading Up 1.9 %

LON:CTEC traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 227.20 ($2.74). The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The stock has a market cap of £4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,433.33, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 236.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 226.50. ConvaTec Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 168.40 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 256 ($3.09).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 281 ($3.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.