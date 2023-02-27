Kava Price Down 9.7% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $366.49 million and $10.07 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00003679 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00077576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00054584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009966 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026318 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,261,475 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

