Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $158.81 million and approximately $14,149.68 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.48 or 0.00420862 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.28447504 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000141 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.