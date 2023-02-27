KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $989,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $381.77. 181,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,764. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.24. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

