KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

KNOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89.

KNOT Offshore Partners Cuts Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $67.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.50%.

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.