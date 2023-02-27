Kokoswap (KOKO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $88.11 Million

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $88.11 million and $2,209.39 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001470 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kokoswap has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00419085 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.14 or 0.28325967 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

