Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.60 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $39.60 million and approximately $938,167.60 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00188026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00073198 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00053099 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

