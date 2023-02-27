Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($156.38) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($128.72) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($108.51) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €112.80 ($120.00) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €98.83. Krones has a 52-week low of €67.50 ($71.81) and a 52-week high of €113.50 ($120.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

