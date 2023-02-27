Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Up to $82.60

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.60, but opened at $85.30. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $84.19, with a volume of 59,376 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,439 shares of company stock worth $8,776,281. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

