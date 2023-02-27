Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) PT Raised to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

LEFUF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.72. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

