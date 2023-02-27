Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) PT Raised to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance
LEFUF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.72. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $18.05.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
