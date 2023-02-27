Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
