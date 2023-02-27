Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0106

Linear (LINA) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Linear has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $106.26 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linear Profile

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

