LINK Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $293.78 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One LINK coin can currently be bought for about $43.62 or 0.00186774 BTC on exchanges. LINK has a market cap of $293.78 million and $192,740.85 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00419199 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.05 or 0.28337188 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars.

