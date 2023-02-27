Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.88. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lipocine

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

