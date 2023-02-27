Liquity Trading 35.2% Higher This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Liquity token can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00006024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $128.60 million and $4.45 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 35.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,916,130 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

