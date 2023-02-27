Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Increased to GBX 61 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LYG. StockNews.com upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70) in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of LYG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,622. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

