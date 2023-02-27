Loom Network (LOOM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $20.90 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $64.12 million and $20.90 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

