Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 641,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $120,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.27. The stock had a trading volume of 790,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.35 and its 200 day moving average is $201.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

