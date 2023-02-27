Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Lucid Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Lucid Group stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.