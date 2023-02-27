Lucira Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,345 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,790% compared to the average volume of 86 call options.

Lucira Health Stock Up 314.4 %

Lucira Health stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 144,425,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,342,672. Lucira Health has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucira Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lucira Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,737,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 97,502 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the third quarter worth $339,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lucira Health by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

