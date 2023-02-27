Lumi Credits Price Hits $0.0058 on Exchanges (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $940.84 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

