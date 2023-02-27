Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LUNMF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares downgraded Lundin Mining to a sell rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.73.
Lundin Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.53. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.
Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lundin Mining (LUNMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.