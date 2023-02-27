Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Bioimpact Capital LLC

Bioimpact Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.7% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.68. 129,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of -0.52. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $315.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by ($0.37). On average, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -16.96 EPS for the current year.

MDGL has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $8,224,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 13,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.92, for a total transaction of $3,677,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,489 shares of company stock worth $20,414,070. 24.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

