Magic Internet Money Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $103.28 million and approximately $605,061.70 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

