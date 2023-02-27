ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Donald O. Mondano Sells 2,500 Shares

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:MAN traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 247,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,999. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $108.48.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.