ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Donald O. Mondano Sells 2,500 Shares

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MAN traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 247,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,999. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $108.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Articles

