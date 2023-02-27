Maple Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $348,831.07 (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Maple coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.16 or 0.00022033 BTC on exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $19.98 million and $348,831.07 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maple has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.16 or 0.00423753 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000101 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,702.76 or 0.28642918 BTC.

About Maple

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.