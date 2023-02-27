Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

DOOR stock opened at $87.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $101.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.68.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at $32,805,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 369,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,700,000 after purchasing an additional 292,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at $18,809,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 169,320.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 218,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,424 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

