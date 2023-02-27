Mdex (MDX) Price Tops $0.0956 on Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $90.80 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,836,533 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

