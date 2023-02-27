Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $40,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.97. 1,287,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $111.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

