Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, thirty-five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $68,401.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,137.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $68,401.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,137.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,189 shares of company stock worth $12,186,825. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META opened at $170.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $441.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.41. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.