Mina (MINA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $39.11 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Mina has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $810.25 million and $39.11 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00419199 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.05 or 0.28337188 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 851,554,808 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,006,148,332 with 851,355,001.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.93610837 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $29,847,178.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

