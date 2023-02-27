MINISO Group (MNSO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MINISO Group stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.40. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MNSO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
