MINISO Group (MNSO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

MINISO Group stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.40. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNSO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

MINISO Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after buying an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 355.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,376 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 102,943 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

