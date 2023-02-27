Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Target by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.9 %

TGT opened at $166.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.81 and its 200 day moving average is $161.21. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Target Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.