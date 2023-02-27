Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.00

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 37 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on MBPFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

