MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $240.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $256.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.35.

MDB opened at $205.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 0.94. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.39 and its 200-day moving average is $212.83.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,419.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

