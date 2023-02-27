MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Up 4.3%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.78. 2,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 115,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.
MLTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.
