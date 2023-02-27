Morgan Stanley Boosts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $102.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wix.com from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.13.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.16. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

