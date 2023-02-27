MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.69. 1,505,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,790,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Stock Up 8.3 %

About MP Materials

The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 17.33.

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

