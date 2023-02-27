MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 70.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $1,430.91 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00497048 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $58.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

