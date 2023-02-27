My DeFi Pet Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $717,259.60 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $717,259.60 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.84 or 0.01311360 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00013851 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00033259 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.88 or 0.01657718 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,450 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

