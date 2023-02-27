Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.56

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 100092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

