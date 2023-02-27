Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.56

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 100092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Myers Industries Stock Up 3.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Myers Industries Company Profile
Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myers Industries (MYE)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.