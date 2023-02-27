National Bank of Canada’s (NA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Veritas Investment Research

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$105.09.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NA traded up C$0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$100.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,342. The stock has a market cap of C$33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$82.16 and a 12 month high of C$102.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$97.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.59.

Insider Activity

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.14). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5579151 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total transaction of C$2,687,586.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,521,148.72. In other news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,853,867. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total transaction of C$2,687,586.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,521,148.72. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,070 shares of company stock worth $6,647,257. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.