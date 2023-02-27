NEAR Protocol Price Tops $2.34 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00009973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $95.66 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00075954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00054451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025995 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001857 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,948,956 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 862,948,956 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.33057298 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $67,652,903.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

