NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Sold by Bluegrass Capital Partners LP

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. NeoGames accounts for about 4.2% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGames by 19.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in NeoGames by 30.5% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NGMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NeoGames from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NeoGames stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $14.50. 10,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. NeoGames S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $22.76.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

