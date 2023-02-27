Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.4% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 83.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 516,679 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $121,647,000 after acquiring an additional 201,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Netflix by 174.9% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 6,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $8.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $326.06. 3,482,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,508,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.48. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $397.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

