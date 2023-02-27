Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Major Shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Buys 4,395,588 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $102.45 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.58.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

