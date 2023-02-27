New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Down 2.2%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.06 and last traded at $39.16. 334,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,387,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

Separately, TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $162,880,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,742,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

